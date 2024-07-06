Brokerages Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CATX opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
