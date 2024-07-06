Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $112.21

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

