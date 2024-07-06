Brokerages Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Target Price at $63.78

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $9,794,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,387,000 after purchasing an additional 172,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after purchasing an additional 878,933 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

