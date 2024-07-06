Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $260.14

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.14.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

