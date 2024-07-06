Brokerages Set The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,404.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $510,385. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

