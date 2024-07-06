Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $352.39

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $418.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.58. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.