Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

