Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.41

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and traded as high as $38.81. Bunzl shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 10,284 shares traded.

Bunzl Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.6007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

