Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $643,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 350.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 137,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.