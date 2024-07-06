Caesars Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 31,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 127% compared to the average volume of 13,831 call options.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

CZR stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

