Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital Inc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 74,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $2.25 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

