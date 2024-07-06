Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

CPB stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after buying an additional 1,219,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,001,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

