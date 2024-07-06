Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

CWH opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.25 and a beta of 2.54. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

