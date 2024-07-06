Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.47 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.
About Cantaloupe
