Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.47 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

