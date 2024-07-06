Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCUS. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

