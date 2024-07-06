Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £171.92 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £171.92 ($217.46).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller acquired 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($215.51).

Capita Stock Up 7.4 %

Capita stock opened at GBX 15.04 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £254.18 million, a PE ratio of -150.40, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.70 ($0.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Articles

