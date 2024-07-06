Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 557,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 80,298 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $698,000.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. 284,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,039. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

