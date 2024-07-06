Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$10.70. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 2,862,907 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $2,178,351 in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

