CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

CareDx Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CDNA opened at $15.53 on Friday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $808.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CareDx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CareDx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 174,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

