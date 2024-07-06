Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.90

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and traded as high as $27.71. Carriage Services shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 60,205 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSV

Carriage Services Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, Director Charles Fargason purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $511,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, Director Charles Fargason bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.