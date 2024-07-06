Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after purchasing an additional 235,260 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

CWST stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.90, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

