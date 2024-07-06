Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,827 shares of company stock worth $785,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile



Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

