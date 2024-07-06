Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,827 shares of company stock worth $785,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

