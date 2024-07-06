Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Castle Biosciences stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.