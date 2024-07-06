Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$0.90. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 40,464 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$164.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.50 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

