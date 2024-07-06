CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
CBIZ Price Performance
Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.93.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
