CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.93.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CBIZ by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 54,573 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,148,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

