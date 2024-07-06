CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

