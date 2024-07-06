CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCCS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $642,551.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $74,851,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,483,929 shares of company stock worth $965,274,348. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316,381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,020 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $11.12 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.