Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.