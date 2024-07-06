Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.38

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.38 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.62). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.60), with a volume of 1,658,343 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEY
Centamin Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Centamin
In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($149,017.32). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.