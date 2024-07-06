Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.38

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.38 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.62). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.60), with a volume of 1,658,343 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Centamin Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Centamin

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.59.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($149,017.32). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centamin Company Profile



Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

