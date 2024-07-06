Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 374.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Centene Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.