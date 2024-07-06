Centrica’s (CNA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.17).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.59. The stock has a market cap of £7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 205.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20).

In other news, insider Chris OShea bought 2,785,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,073,736.00). In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,366.15). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 2,785,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,073,736.00). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,820,254 shares of company stock worth $404,719,356. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

