CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$7.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,388 shares of company stock valued at $179,471. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.52 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.33%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.