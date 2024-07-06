CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CGI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Stock Down 0.8 %

CGI stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.