Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.75 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

