China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.49.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
