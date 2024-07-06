China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.41

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $6.65. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 34,046 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

