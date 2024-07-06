China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. China Yuchai International makes up 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

