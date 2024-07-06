Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.99 and traded as high as C$8.46. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 764,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. Research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

