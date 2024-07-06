Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.46.
Coffee Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.