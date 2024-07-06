Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

