Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,577,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

