Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,614 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of BATS:FCPI opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $162.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

