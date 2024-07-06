Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.