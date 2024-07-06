Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 37,991 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 293.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

