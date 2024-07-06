Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.89% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $378,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCA opened at $50.30 on Friday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

