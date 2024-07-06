Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

