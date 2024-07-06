Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 585,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

