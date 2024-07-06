Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 238,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.17.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.