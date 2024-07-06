Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $101,858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 394,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $16,759,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 59.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IDA opened at $92.22 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

