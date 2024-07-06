Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $39.55 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

