Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.