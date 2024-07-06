Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,810 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

